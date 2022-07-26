MPB.Health Offers a Trusted Alternative to Private Health Insurance Plans

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The health and wellness of people is a primary subject, as most people find it difficult to afford quality healthcare services; however, through the help of healthcare-focused platforms such as MPB.Health, individuals, couples, and families can confidently manage their health care. The healthcare-focused platform offers affordable health insurance alternatives that allow members of its community freely choose their healthcare providers, hospitals, and treatment facilities without any hassle. Members can reach out to board-certified doctors who specialize in acute, pediatric, chronic, behavioral, preventative, and woman's health care. Their services also give members access to mental health counselors for mood disorders, such as depression, anxiety, co-dependency, addiction, and abuse. Thus, their healthcare solutions include lifecare, telehealth, concierge assistance, medical cost-sharing, personal medical records vault & QR life code, and pharmacy benefit plan.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of MPB.Health commented, "Our platform gives people freedom and control over their healthcare needs. It also helps reduce the financial pressure that comes with managing the healthcare needs of a family. You can be sure to receive from us high-quality and comprehensive healthcare solutions. We are a health-minded platform, and what we do is promote and empower the healthy living and lifestyle choices of people. Whether you are in the United States or not, our healthcare plans are structured to cover medical expenses regardless of your location. There are also no restrictions placed on our members, as we are a freedom-based health platform."



As a community for health-conscious individuals, MPB.Health provides its members with alternatives private health insurance plans. These plans are provided to help members when they have huge medical expenses, and this offers them access to flexible and hassle-free medical solutions. For instance, traditional health insurance requires that individuals are within the country to have their medical needs attended to. On the other hand, MPB.Health's healthsharing plans are provided for members nationwide. The freedom offered by their healthsharing community is to give members access to any healthcare practitioner to meet their health needs. The medications also provided for members can be obtained at very affordable rates, and with their dedicated onsite concierge team, members are provided with information on quality medical services.



The spokesperson added, "Our services give members access to unlimited services such as life care, telehealth, and more. We also provide assistance with legal resources, child care, community programs, elder care, and financial planning services. We want to have many more individuals and families join our platform, so they can greatly benefit from our contemporary healthcare solutions. Our healthcare solutions are tailor-made to meet the unique needs of our members. Thus, for self-employed people, we require that they have a verifiable 1099 or business ID before we grant them access to a health savings account. For more details about this, kindly visit our website."



Through their committed concierge team, MPB.Health offers members individualized guidance. They help them with healthcare needs dealing with medications, labs, and trusted healthcare providers.



