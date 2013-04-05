MPCDL.com Reveals the Secret of Media Player Classic

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- As anyone who has ever downloaded a media file from the Internet knows; there are a huge number of file formats out there. It seems like every software company that has ever existed has created some kind of file format for music and video. This can create a confusing and difficult situation for the user, as there are very few media players that can handle all these files. It’s not unusual to spend a long time downloading a video file from the Internet, only to spend an equally long time hunting down software to play it.



One media player software website that is getting a lot of attention is MPCDL.com, a new site which reveals information about Media Player Classic HC, a legendary media player for Windows which is loved by savvy users who are in the know. MPCDL.com tells ordinary computer users where they can obtain this powerful software for free, and how to get the most out of it.



Media Player Classic is an extremely reliable piece of software that has been used for many years to play media files of all types. It is very simple and easy to use. It is also cleverly created to use up less computing power than almost any other media playing software.



The MPCDL.com website contains useful editorial content about the software, detailing its capabilities and telling users how they can best use it. It also contains a download link to point visitors towards a place where they can obtain the software for free.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Media Player Classic is an extremely well loved piece of software. It is an incredibly easy and fast way to solve most media playing woes. If it is configured correctly it can play almost any file format, whether music or video. However, most computer users don’t know about Media Player Classic. It is almost a well kept secret among the computer savvy. Our new website is revealing information about Media Player Classic to everyone, telling them how they can use it to play almost any media file format, and letting them know where they can obtain it – for free.”



About MPCDL.com

MPCDL.com is a site that contains information about Media Player Classic, the legendary simple, fully featured media player software for Windows. It reveals the capabilities of the software and contains a free download link.



For more information please visit http://www.MPCDL.com