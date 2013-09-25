MPD Introduces Ultra Low Profile CR2016 Coin Cell Holder

Farmingdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) has just introduced the BLP2016SM-GTR, a new ultra low profile CR2016 coin cell holder. Standing just .122" (3.1 mm) high x .909" (23.09 mm) x .594" (15.09 mm), this ultra compact coin cell holder minimizes both height/profile and total footprint in SMT applications.



The BLP2016SM-GTR coin cell holder maximizes design flexibility with top-loading battery entry. It utilizes high quality corrosion-resistant gold flashed, nickel-plated phosphor bronze pressure contacts to provide a highly reliable electrical connection with low electrical resistance. For increased reliability, this battery holder also features specially curved positive contacts that provide added pressure for greater retention to ensure that CR2016 coin cells remain firmly secured against shock and vibration.



These miniature coin cell holders are constructed from durable, lightweight LCP plastic that is designed to withstand SMT reflow temperatures of up to 260ºC, when used with lead-free solder pastes. The LCP material is putty colored to reduce heat absorption, and offers a high tensile strength and modulus similar to aluminum. This material also offers excellent chemical resistance and can withstand the high temperature sterilization cycles commonly associated with medical device manufacturing, including gamma, electron beam, ethylene oxide, steam/autoclave, and hot air sterilization processes. The LCP is also halogen-free, PFOS-and PFOA-free, and is compliant with all international regulations, including RoHS 2, WEEE, REACH and SVHC.



Key product attributes include:



- Ultra low profile design

- Available on tape and reel for automated assembly

- Excellent resistance to chemicals and heat

- Resists shock, vibration and drops (1 meter drop certified)

- Superior dielectric strength (1,100 volts/mil)



The BLP2016SM-GTR battery holder is ideal for all SMT applications that use CR2016 coin cells, including RFID tags, key fobs, handheld medical devices, sensors, portable communication devices, as well as interactive consumer greeting cards and advertising specialty products.



About Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD)

Founded in 1980, Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) is a leading global manufacturer of innovative and cost effective products, including battery and coin cell holders, contacts, sockets, power plugs, jacks, and power adapters. An ISO 9001-2008 certified manufacturer, MPD holds numerous patents for product innovations and proprietary technologies.



Memory Protection Devices, Inc.

Farmingdale, New York 11735-4814

http://www.MemoryProtectionDevices.com

631-249-0001



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