MPD Introduces Worlds First Commercially Available off Board Lithium Coin Cell Holder

Farmingdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- (IndustrialPR.net) Now designers have the flexibility to locate lithium coin cell batteries anywhere there is physical room. No soldering tools, chemicals, reflow/wave processing, circuit board required. The two power terminals feature an opening to accept wire leads and double as male connectors mating with common quick connect terminals. Industry standard sizes of 3.6 by 0.38 mm allow these terminals to mate quickly and easily.



Snap Dragon holders drastically increase the reliability of top loading coin cell battery holders through the use of a clear snap-on cover piece. The CR2032 is installed into the cover piece, and then snapped onto to the base piece to create an extremely secure CR2032 holder. The design was recently awarded patent status with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, further expanding MPD’s portfolio of battery holder technologies. The Snap Dragon is a full product line and will soon be joined by other exciting variations with a natural progression over time.



Snap Dragons are designed to be extremely reliable and trouble free. With contacts made of nickel-plated phosphor bronze and covered with a gold flash overall for corrosion resistance and increased solderability. The dual pressure contacts are designed to have low electrical resistance and make a tight connection with the battery cell. The base piece is made of lightweight LCP resin and is extremely thin, yet strong while capable of withstanding multiple reflows at 260°C.



CR2032 batteries are extremely popular throughout the world, as they offer approximately 220 mAh of power and are quite small, making them perfect for circuits with low power requirements.



Quick Facts



- Off board mounting, no pcb required!

- Eliminates cost of battery removal strap and associated parts and labor

- Eliminates cost of dense foam above the battery and associated parts and labor

- Thin, extremely strong body.

- Patented design with clear cover.

- Leads accept either female quick connect terminals or wire leads.

- List price for P/N BHSD-2032-L starts at $0.54 per unit for 5,000 units, with volume discounts available

- Delivery is normally from distributor stock, or after a short waiting period



Feature P/N

Solder lug BHSD-2032-L

Cover BHSD-2032-COVER



