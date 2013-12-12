Cloud Computing Market Growing Rapidly

Norcross, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- According to recent data and projections from leading industry analysts, cloud computing has seen a steep rise over the last few years, and that growth is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.



The reliance of modern business work systems on distributed computing, virtual storage, and network based services started increasing precipitously in 2009 and 2010, and economic models predict a continuation of that trend. According to Forbes, “69% of enterprises who have separate budgets for cloud computing are predicting spending increases this year and into 2014.” Forbes took much of their data from the InfoPro Cloud Computing Study, which also predicts a 36% compound annual growth for the global cloud computing market through 2016. Cloud Services provider Telco Solutions estimates that by 2016, over half of all Global 1000 companies will be utilizing cloud services as part of their daily operations.



Telco Solutions helps companies establish MPLS cloud services, which provide greater data portability and storage options, increases internal continuity and connectivity, while providing support for a mobile workforce. They also provide solutions for a variety of other telecommunications services, such as data storage, telephone service, and T1 Internet connection. These services are becoming progressively more necessary in the modern business world, and all the data currently available only points to increased utilization of telecom and information technologies.



To see all of the products and services offered by Telco Solutions or, visit their website at http://www.telcosolutions.net/, where it is also possible to see current promotions and obtain free quotes. They can also be found online on Facebook and Google +, or a Telco representative can be contacted directly by calling toll-free (866) 844-2181.



About Telco Solutions

Telco Solutions is an authorized independent carrier-consultant dedicated to helping businesses find the right products and services for their needs. Their staff has over 100 years of combined experience working with the top carriers in the field and receives no fee until their clients are satisfied with their telecommunications services. They offer objective and non-biased information to their customers, helping them cut fixed costs and stay abreast of changes in the industry. Their goal is to be your business’ “long term technology partner.”