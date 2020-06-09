MPR Takes over Broad Axe Wrestling Club

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Chuckie Connor, owner and head coach of the wrestling program at MPR Endurance MMA, located here, is proud to announce that he will be replacing Sam Walters of Broad Axe Wrestling Club as the owner of their Warminster location, and will now be overseeing both the Langhorne & Warminster locations, with both operating under the MPR banner.



Coach Connor has a long & storied wrestling history, both in Pennsylvania and beyond. At Pennsbury High School, he finished his high school wrestling career with an outstanding record of 130-5, He was the PA state champ in 1996, and a 2x State finalist and 3x State medalist. For this level of excellence, he was later recognized by being inducted into the Southeast Pennsylvania Hall Of Fame.



At the University of North Carolina, he was ranked as high as the #3 wrestler in all of America. Throughout his amazing college career he was a 2x Atlantic Coast Conference Champion along with being named the ACC wrestler of the Year in 1998. He was named to the Freshman All-American team, and was a 2x honorable-mention All-American.



After college, Coach Connor was the Assistant Coach for the University of Virginia, where he coached 12 ACC Champions. After moving back to our area, he has been coaching at Conwell-Egan High School for the past 4 years, as well as coaching at MPR for the last 7 years.



MPR Wrestling offers experienced coaching for a wide variety of experience levels, with both class and private lessons available year-round; and during the summer will be offering 3-day mini-camps all summer long.



About MPR Wrestling

MPR Wrestling, operating out of the former Broad Axe Wrestling Club, is located at 1091 Mearns Road in Warminster, PA, and aims to help young people develop character as they learn the sport of wrestling.



To learn more about the club, and for more information about wrestling programs at either location, interested parties can visit MPR's FaceBook page @ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1437291023198709/ , or email Chuckie directly @ Ceconnor112@hotmail.com