Mpwherpes.Com Gets Second Position in the List Released by Top Review Blog Site Top10herpesdatingsites.com

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Mpwherpes.com, a dating site for people with herpes has got second position in the list of best herpes dating site as released by Top10herpesdatingsites.com. The review presented top ten dating sites that provide dating services for people suffering with herpes.



Mpwherpes.com has been ranked on the second position by the famous review blog site Top10herpesdatingsites.com in the list of best herpes dating sites. If experts of the fields are to be believed, exclusive dating features, security for users and large numbers of active members are the major reasons behind the same.



Speaking to media, a representative of Mpwherpes.com said, “This is an achievement for us to be listed on the second position by the reputed review site. Every day, a number of members are joining our site in order to meet their dating partner. Our dating website is 100 percent anonymous to make sure that privacy of the users is maintained. What made us popular and loved site for dating on internet is our genuine services.” He further added, “We keep our members happy and provide full support by consulting and suggesting those in need. Our aim is to be on the first position in near future.”



According to the sources, the review team of the company decided the best dating site on the basis of features, prices and members among others. Mpwherpes.com helps its members communicate with experts, friends and find all the support needed for dating. The website allows users to select their dating partner from its more than 15,000 active members every passing day. The platform registers over 120,000 conversations per day and shares more than 60,000 successful STD Dating stories with members.



About Mpwherpes.com

Mpwherpes.com is a dating website for people with herpes. It allows users to meet with new friends, contact with each other, select partners or potential spouses. The website also helps users who want to find someone to talk to or in need of advice.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Casper

Contact Number: 416-628-1072

Email id: Casper@SuccessfulMatch.com

Website: http://www.mpwherpes.com/

Address: Mpwherpes.com, 10 - 8707 Dufferin St, Suite 160, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada