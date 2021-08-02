Mr. Antenna Adds New Wall Mounting TV Installation Services

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- Mr. Antenna, Australia's largest and most successful TV antenna installations experts are now offers wall mounting TV installation services. The technicians here are highly trained and experienced to handle a wide range of services which includes TV antenna installation, fixing reception issues, TV wall mount services, adding phone points, data points, extra TV points and wireless access points. Wall mounting an LED, LCD, flat screen or plasma TVs will be done by experts to the millimetre perfect. They are local wall mounting TV installation experts. A technician will also suggest the best type of wall mount based on the requirements. They visit the location and run the cabling at the desired location whether it is the master bedroom, study, kids' bedroom or living room. The entire installation is carried out to offer 100% satisfaction.



Coming to TV antenna and aerial installation, there is no other company that can beat the services and prices. Their Australian made antennas come with a lifetime guarantee and include new antenna installations. Mr. Antenna also provides contracting services, subscription TV, satellite and telecommunication installation services nationwide. They also supply TV aerials, communication and alarm equipment, digital television setups and wall mounting through Mr. Antenna franchise brands. And for those who are looking at building a home theatre system, call the experts here to get the entire setup and wiring done for the entertainment system. They also specialise in multi-room audio, multi-room pay TV, data and phone points, audio visual and home theatre installations for large properties, apartments, offices, retail spaces, hotels, commercial buildings. VAST & antenna systems for remote areas are also common services for the Mr. Antenna franchisees. Anyone in need of wall mounting TV or just want their TV with better reception, Mr Antenna is the team to trust.



Mr. Antenna is an antenna and TV installation company in Australia with offices in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia. Started in 1991, this company has become a household name in Australia with over 600,000 satisfied customers.



