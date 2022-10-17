Mr Digital Announces New Client: The Roofing and Fascia Company

Winnersh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2022 -- Award-winning digital marketing agency, Mr Digital, announces that The Roofing and Fascia Company has come on board as a new client of its web design and SEO services.



Mr Digital, based in Brighton, East Sussex, is a full-service digital marketing agency specialising in data-driven marketing strategies that generate a real return on investment (ROI).



Established for over 20 years, The Roofing and Fascia Company specialists in a wide range of roofing services, including fascias and soffits, guttering and slating.



The Roofing and Fascia Company relies on word of mouth referrals and online enquiries to generate new business. By working with Mr Digital, The Roofing and Fascia Company is planning on increasing the number of enquiries it generates online and meet its 2023 targets.



Ross Crawford, Managing Director of Mr Digital, said, "I'm delighted to announce the that The Roofing and Fascia Company have come on board as a client.



"I am excited about working with Graeme and the team on their new website and SEO strategy, helping them achieve their 2023 revenue targets."



Mr Digital specialises in data-driven marketing strategies across all digital channels, including Facebook Ads and Google Ads. For more information, contact Ross Crawford at 01483 920 998.