Mr Digital Announces Winners of the Outstanding Achievers Awards 2022

Winnersh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- Award-winning digital marketing agency, Mr Digital, announced the winners of its Outstanding Achievers Awards 2022 at its Success Rally in Goa, India.



Mr Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Brighton, specialising in marketing strategies that use data and analytics to set targets and generate a real return on investment (ROI).



This year, Mr Digital launched the Outstanding Achievers Awards, an annual event that recognises employee success and growth throughout the year. Categories include 'All In', 'Attention to Detail', 'Cards on the Table', 'Build and Grow Together', 'Most Growth' and the ultimate 'Be Outstanding' award.



The 2022 winners included Gopu R, who won the 'All In', 'Build and Grow Together' and 'Be Outstanding' awards. Other winners included Praveen Babu, for the 'Attention to Detail' award; Shiyas Mohamed, who walked away with the 'Cards on the Table' award and Head of Marketing, Jerry Joson, who won the 'Most Growth' award.



The winners were announced at the company Success Rally 2022, an annual event where Mr Digital takes all employees away to celebrate the agency's success and share its growth strategy.



Ross Crawford, Managing Director of Mr Digital, said, "We launched the awards to celebrate the success of our team and personally thank them for their hard work and commitment to growth.



I am delighted to announce the winners of our first Outstanding Achievers Awards and congratulate them, and all the finalists, on their achievements."