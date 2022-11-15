Mr Digital Names Gopal Senior Web Developer

Wokingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- Gopal is promoted after more than 2 years at Mr Digital. She will be responsible for leading Mr Digital's e-commerce development and Shopify projects.



In her previous position as Wed Developer at Mr Digital, Gopal worked under a team of Senior Developers to build Wordpress websites.



As Senior Web Developer, Gopal will manage all e-commerce web projects and train our Junior Web Developers on Shopify development.



Gopal has over five years of experience in web development and is certified by Shopify.



Ross Crawford, Managing Director of Mr Digital, said, "I'm delighted to announce the promotion of Nisha to Senior Web Developer.



"Nisha has worked really hard over the last two years to improve her skills, achieve certifications and deliver web projects to a high standard, so this promotion is well earnt.



"Nisha has become a real asset to the team, and I feel lucky to have her in our team."



Mr Digital specialises in data-driven marketing strategies and web development. For more information, contact Ross Crawford at 01483 920 998.