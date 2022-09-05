Mr Digital Names Joson Head of Marketing

Winnersh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2022 -- Joson replaces Jack Newcombe, who left Mr Digital a couple of months ago. He will be responsible for spearheading Mr Digital's marketing division and driving performance growth for its clients.



In his previous position as Senior Marketing Strategist at Mr Digital, Joson worked under Newcombe to create and deliver marketing strategies for over 25 leading brands across more than 20 industries.



As Head of Marketing, Joson will manage a team of Marketing Strategists and oversee all client strategies and lead Mr Digital's digital strategy and implementation.



Joson has over five years of experience in digital marketing and is certified by both Google and Facebook.



Ross Crawford, Managing Director of Mr Digital, said, "I'm delighted to announce the promotion of Jerry to Head of Marketing.



"Over the past two years, Jerry has proven to be an excellent marketer and leader.



"Jerry has the whole team's support and we are excited to see where he will take things!"



Mr Digital specialises in data-driven marketing strategies across all digital channels, including Facebook Ads and Google Ads.