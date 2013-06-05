Mr Flavour Events Specialist Offers New Cocktail Stick Products in Different Unique Flavors

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Mr Flavour Events Specialist is a reputed event planning company offering quality services based on the specific requirements of clients. A premium level of service is provided to all customers which entails bespoke events for each client. Mr Flavour offers nationwide services in different areas for personal events ranging from university summer balls, wedding plans, and corporate team building



The business owner says, “Over the years it has been a pleasure to work with large corporations such as HSBC, Oxfam, Oxford University and Badoo.” Both traditional shisha and Electronic shisha are offered for events. The latest offering is that of a high quality shisha pen with the option of different unique cocktail flavors. Eshisha was introduced by the company as a healthier option which involves the latest technology of water vaporizing the smoke.



Mr Flavour Events Specialist has recently launched its new cocktail stick product. As stated by the company owner, “We have taken our time to ensure the highest quality product was formed. Pride was taken in the development of each cocktail flavor and we would like to thank all the award winning mixologists who helped us achieve the final product.“ Each disposable cocktail electronic cigarette consists of a premium 500 puff package. The cocktail stick displays a cubic zircona crystal tip with a purple led when activated. The sleek design is incorporated for each stick and the specific unique flavor is embossed on each pen.



MrFlavour.co.uk has introduced the cocktail stick with a variety of 5 unique flavors ranging from a fresh mojito to the much sought after cosmopolitan. The product is produced taking into account European standards and is fully CE certified. The law allows this product to be smoked indoors as this does not include tobacco, nicotine or tar. Each flavor gives an all together unique experience as some of the cocktail flavors include popular mixologist recipes.



The event planning company aims to market this cocktail product at premium venues, popular restaurants and cocktail bars. The main USP of this product is that this can be used as a perfect and unique replacement for cigarettes. Quality satin chrome finished pen in which the flavors are stamped becomes part of the finished cocktail stick product. The product is presented or packed in an attractive manner in a top quality box which is laced with a purple velvet inlet. To get more details about this wonderful cocktail stick product, visit http://mrflavour.co.uk/electronic-cocktail-sticks



About Mr Flavour.CO.UK

MrFlavour.CO.UK is a reputed event planning company offering quality services to different clients at a reasonable price. The company offers services like Shisha pen, Electronic shisha, marquees and a varied selection of talented performers. The company has recently launched a new cocktail stick product in a variety of 5 main flavors. This is a certified product which does not include any tobacco, tar or nicotine.



Media Contact

Mr Flavour.CO.UK

Ali Waheed

Emery House 195 Fog Lane

Manchester, Lancashire

M20 6FJ

Telephone:

0161 434 6378

Mobile:

07792505284

Email: info@mrflavour.co.uk

http://mrflavour.co.uk/electronic-cocktail-sticks