Mr. Good Vape Products for Electronic Cigarettes Now Available at Rohnert Park Electronic Cigarette Store

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Mr. Good Vape electronic cigarettes are now available in a local store. Due to the popular demand, Rohnert Park Electronic Cigarette Store is now stocking top quality electronic cigarettes from the leading brand Mr. Good Vape.



The E Cig has become a popular commodity among today’s smokers making it a desired product. Mr. Good Vape Electronic Cigarettes have been claimed to be some of the best products in the current market. However, even with such high demand, consumers are finding it hard to find these top quality cigarettes. The Rohnert Park Electronic Cigarette Store brings the best electronic cigarette closer to its California consumers.



Located on 5665 Redwood Drive, California, the Rohnert Park Electronic cigarette shop offers beginner users a way to start off on the healthy smoking habit. The user does not need to worry about how to begin since clear guidelines exist on the usage of these, and other alternative smoking devices.



The electronic cigarette is the best solution for today’s smoker. It provides the same level of satisfaction a smoker would look for in their choice brand of cigarette without running the risk of getting sick. The E Cig has been termed as ‘the tobacco free-way’ as the consumer does not actually burn any tobacco while using it. It is both eco friendly and user friendly as no smoke is burnt relieving the environment of smoke pollution and the consumer of risk of lung cancer.



About E Cig 101

The E Cig 101 is an electronic cigarette store that specializes in electronic cigarettes and hand crafted E liquids among other alternative smoking devices. The staff is dedicated to helping new users find what best suits their needs. For more information or inquiries, check out www.ecig101.com or contact through (707)-585-3400.