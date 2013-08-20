MR KITO New Album Release "The Middle of Everything"

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- In MR KITO sixth’s release, we find a matured approach to performance and refined production, at the same time, true to his style, MR KITO execution is straight to the point, ruff and no fluff.



You are once again invited to take it as it is and enjoy the ride…



True to the Alternative and Indie Rock musical genre, an experimental approach has been practiced during the recording sessions.



With this album, MR KITO has stepped out of his comfort zone and aimed to deliver an original and solid material, with intensified attention on the vocals.



Recorded in the comfort of Eric Michot’s home studio in Cape Town during the winter months, an up close and personal lyrical content can be expected.



At the same time, committed to his style, driving bass lines and dynamic drums patterns, feature in this album once again.



Part of MR KITO signature sound, electronic elements set the tone effectively.



A retrospective outlook on human behavior, seeking freedom from the mind conceptualized created reality, is the topic of “The Middle of Everything”.



“The Middle of Everything” is globally released on ITunes world wide.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-middle-of-everything/id688141116



Additional leading store:

http://mrkito.bandcamp.com/



Home:

http://www.mrkito.net

https://www.facebook.com/mrkitomusic

http://www.reverbnation.com/mrkito