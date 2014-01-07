Mr Maliks Indian Restaurant Excited to Announce the Relocation to a Much Bigger Venue at 53, Iron Market, Newcastle Under Lyme

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Mr Maliks Reviews is one of the best restaurants in the Newcastle under Lyme area, the restaurant specializes in high quality and delicious Indian food made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients combined with a magnificent dining atmosphere and welcoming staff ready to serve customers. Due to their high popularity in the area, increasing number of diners and growth in business, Mr. Maliks is excited to announce the relocation of his award nominated restaurant at 15 London Road Newcastle Under Lyme Stoke On Trent to a much bigger venue at 53, Iron market, Newcastle Under Lyme.



Maliks Reviews offers authentic Indian, Seafood, Vegetarian and Bangladeshi cuisines available for take away, delivery, and eating in at Maliks. The owner and head chef of this restaurant, Mr. Malik uses the combination of the latest technology used for cooking with authentic Indian spices and ingredients to make the most out of each dish served at his restaurant. Mr Malik has over20 years of experience in the takeaway and restaurant business together with 10 generations of cooking and recipes. The main focus of the restaurant is to make the diner’s experience a pleasurable one so that they keep coming back for more. The new restaurant will be bigger and better and will have the welcoming and hospitable ambiance that Mr. Maliks is so famous for, their highly trained and friend waiters and staff look forward to welcome diners to the new location, at 53, Iron market, Newcastle Under Lyme.



At Maliks diners are treated like royalty while they dine on the best authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine the area has to offer. To mark the special occasion, Mr Maliks Reviews will be offering a limited time deal from the 15th to 22nd of January 2014, which will allow diners to enjoy a 3 course meal for only £7.95 per person, the meal includes set starter, a choice of main dish and any rice or nan bread, this offer applies to eating in only and the offer expires on 22nd January 2014, thus people should not wait and phone 01782 621212 right now to book a reservation in advance, so they do not miss out on this special limited time offer.



With this offer the diners will be able to enjoy freshly prepared Mr. Maliks Tandoori Dishes, Biryanis, Balti Dishes and the famous Mr. Malik Chef Specialties. To learn more about this offer please watch video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqOvBYImPwc



Media Contact: desgreen@stokeontrentseoservices.com