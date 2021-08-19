Mr. Paul Anka, at Age 80 . . . Going on a USA Tour

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- "I've been sitting around all year, like everybody else, and realizing all the memories that I've had of springs and summers of the past few years – and those memories have gotten me through the last year," said Anka about the inspiration behind Making Memories. "It's been a time of reflection and reminiscing - with someone or without - about the foundation of the great life you've been blessed with. Plus, how heightened it's been while being with a loved one during this time of being so confined and isolated."



With the release of Making Memories a brand-new collection of reimagined classics and new recordings, Anka is not only excited about this new music but getting back on the road to perform in concert for his fans. This unique and highly anticipated tour will feature Anka paying tribute to his friend, one of the greatest entertainers ever to take the stage: Frank Sinatra. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 18, 2021. VIP Packages will be available in select markets and will include exclusive Paul Anka merchandise. For additional information about the new album and concert tour visit www.PaulAnka.com and follow Paul on social media



Be sure to tune into BizZne$$ BuzZ on Wednesday, June 30th at 10:00 am PST with this link: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132872/mrpaul-anka-at-age-80-going-on-a-usa-tour



