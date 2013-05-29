Mr. Pea Sheller Available for $29.95 at PeaShellers.com

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- PeaShellers.com is the number one retailer of pea shellers and pea harvesting supplies in the United States. The Mr. Pea Sheller is the perfect tool for small gardens, and is currently being offered for $29.95.



The Mr. Pea Sheller is small, lightweight and operated by a hand crank. Place peas between the rollers, crank and watch peas separate from the hulls. The process is efficient and effective. The nylon mesh rollers simplify the traditional two thumb method of harvesting home grown peas. The Mr. Pea Sheller comes with a clamp allowing for the device to be attached to tabletops for stable processing.



Mr. Pea Shellers are cost-effective and provide substantial benefits. The device is worth the small initial investment. For optimal hulling feed one pea between the rollers at a time, otherwise the crank may become hard to turn. The device is capable of handling wide range of peas or even beans. Mr. Pea Shellers can be automated by attaching a standard mixer, which negates the need for the hand crank.



PeaShellers.com also offers the Taylor Pea Sheller, Electric Mr. Pea Sheller and the Mini Pea Sheller. The company also provides an assortment of corn shelling machines. There is no better place for harvesters to find a pea sheller, product reviews and analysis on the pea business. Customer satisfaction is the focus of every transaction, and company personnel are available to answer product questions.



To place an order for the Mr. Pea Sheller please phone (334) 245-9287 or visit http://www.peashellers.com



This dynamic device is currently being offered at the affordable price of $29.95.



