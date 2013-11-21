Mr Sancy Suraj Breaks Guinness World Record for the Longest Colour Sequence Memorized, Recalling 160 Colours in 10 Minutes

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- ON APRIL 14 2012, Mr Sancy Suraj memorise 160 colours in 5 minutes 20 seconds. He broke the Guinness World Record for the longest colour sequence memorized.



Mr Sancy has his first world record at the age of 26 years old and plans to break many more world memory records down the road



The Singapore citizen who is a Corporate trainer and professional speaker runs training programmes on memory improvement and peak mental performance. Mr Sancy is also the founder and chief trainer at Pinnacle Minds.



"I represented Singapore back in the World Memory Championships in 2011 and I wanted to challenge myself. The previous world record was held by a Singapore permanent resident. He managed to memorise 100 colours. I knew I could beat that easily and so I undertook the record." he said.



The event was judge by Ong Eng Huat, President of the Singapore Book of Records and Raymond Ong Beng Chee, Section Head/Physical Education, Institute of Technical Education. The random colour sequence of black, red, white and yellow were generated using a computer software.



There were also over 100 people there to witness the record breaking attempt, from staff members, to friends and family.



The colours were flashed on the screen at a rate of 2 second per colour. It took Mr Sancy only less than 10 minutes to recall all the colours after memoring them.



His record has been approved by Guinness World Records: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/records-2000/longest-colour-sequence-memorized/



For more information about this topic, please contact Sophia Eldridge at +65 6692 2244 or email at contact@pinnacleminds.com.sg.



Contact Sophia Eldridge

Telephone +65 6692 2244

Email contact@pinnacleminds.com

Website www.pinnacleminds.com.sg