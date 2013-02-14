Mr. Storage Is Currently Looking to Fill a Full Time Position as "Rental/Site Manager"

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Mr. Storage is doing great things in the Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs when it comes to self storage and moving people. The company is currently looking for someone to fill a full time position as Rental/Site Manager.



Candidates for the job dealing with storage in Norristown need to possess a few important qualities to be capable of fulfilling what the job entails. They should be very personable with great sales ability both in person and on the phone while being very detailed as well as having the ability to close deals. This means following through with all sales leads as well as having a good attendance record. People applying for the job must also be experienced in handling and accounting for cash transactions and be well versed with computers.



Here is what the job entails:



- Contribute in the promotion and marketing of the storage facility

- Answer both on site and incoming telephone inquiries about storage units

- Rent storage units, complete Rental Agreements and other appropriate forms

- Collect Rent as well as issue receipts for payments made at the office

- Make daily bank deposits

- Try to collect rent from delinquent customers

- Maintain the office and the facility in a safe, clean and business-like manner while maintaining a neat and up to date filing system

- Prepare and forward required reports and documents (such as bank deposits, Daily collections, time sheets, etc.) to the home office upon request



All interested candidates in working with Mr. Storage, Manayunk self storage, should contact mikedoyle@mrstorages.com today. Mr. Storage is looking forward to talking with all interested in the position.



