Mr. Storage Is Now Available for People Moving in the Philadelphia Area in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- It’s a new year, and with that comes change. Whether people are making New Year’s resolutions or actually taking the steps to move out of that apartment building they’ve been longing to move out of and finally get a place they can call their own, Mr. Storage is now available to assist people with all of their storage needs in the Philadelphia area in 2013.



With all the moving supplies in Philadelphia that one would need, Mr. Storage is the premier storage company. With locations all throughout the city as well as Norristown, Mr. Storage has the ability to provide their services to a large area. Mr. Storage has a great following because of how helpful and knowledgeable they are when it comes to the moving process and the fact that they go above and beyond what people would expect from a storage company.



For those people who are unsure of what their needs may be Mr. Storage has a helpful tool on their website labeled “Storage Tips”. With these “storage tips” customers will find the answers to many of their questions for instance: “What size storage unit do I need?” Mr. Storage also provides a moving guide, FAQS about moving, packing supplies in Philadelphia, and even gives diagrams to show the customer approximately how big the available storage units are to ensure that their customers get the size unit that is needed. Mr. Storage can offer insight to each and every one of its customers through their moving process. Moving and storing belongings can be nerve wrecking, but the staff at Mr. Storage are seasoned vets and know all the tricks of the trade to make the process as quick and painless as possible. Anyone that is in need of a Philadelphia storage unit should contact Mr. Storage today to see how their services can be of assistance.



About Mr. Storage

Mr. Storage serves has conventional storage locations which are very affordable. The storage facilities in Philadelphia and Norristown have surveillance equipment providing its customers with peace of mind in knowing that their client’s precious belongings are safe with Mr. Storage.



For more information visit http://www.mrstorages.com.