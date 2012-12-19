Mr. Storage Now Has a Moving Guide Available Online

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- At Mr. Storage, they understand that moving can be very hard, between knowing where to start and how to stay organized, the whole process can be stressful, so Mr. Storage has compiled a Moving Guide which is now available online to help this process. This moving guide goes into great detail on how to stay on task and also stay sane while packing up a life and moving it to a new location while also keeping in mind where to find the best PA storage units.



Here is a little overview of what to expect from the Moving Guide and how to get started with the tasks that should be addressed first and can be done between 4 and 8 weeks before moving day:



6-8 weeks before moving is a smart time to start gathering information for moving and start the planning process of where to start. Make a list of items that will be going to the new home and items that will be going to the storage facility in PA. Make a list of items to be handled by the mover and a list of ones that will be handled personally. Be sure to dispose of the items that are not needed and consider a garage sale or yard sale if there is time. Take the time to call around to get estimates from several moving companies to compare their services and prices and to see what one is best for certain needs, by doing the research and then selecting a respected professional moving company. After selecting a mover, the next steps are to discuss the costs, packing, timing of the move and other necessary details. Remember that many moving expenses are tax deductible, so keep a file with important information and receipts for all moving expenses. If moving to a new community, find out about the schools, parks, recreation areas, and community programs from the local Chamber of Commerce or Visitor's Bureau. Be sure to transfer medical, property, fire and auto insurance through an insurance agent. Make sure to place all medical records in a safe place. Do not forget prescriptions, vaccination records, and other important information that will be needed in changing doctors and/or pharmacies.



4-5 weeks before moving reach out to contact the post office and fill out a US postal change of address form and provide the new address to the telephone company, trash company, cable / satellite, water, electric company, internet provider, insurance companies, banks and financial institutions, clubs, local government agencies and any other utility companies. And don’t forget to register children in their new schools. It would be a good idea to involve kids in the moving process to help them cope with the move. Try to contact utility companies like the electricity, gas, phone and others for disconnection after the scheduled move out. Try to call ahead to have utilities connected to new home so they are ready when you move in.



If the early stages of the moving process are put into motion ahead of time, it will make the entire moving process easier. Try to bite off small sections of the big move in advance to keep from scrambling in the last few days and feeling over whelmed and stressed out.



About Mr. Storage

Mr. Storage serves the greater Philadelphia Region, with each of their stores having conventional storage locations which are very affordable. The storage units in Philadelphia have state-of-the-art security providing its customers with peace of mind in knowing that their client’s precious belongings are safe with Mr. Storage.



For more information visit http://www.mrstorages.com