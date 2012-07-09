Mr. Storage Offers Free Pick up Service to Its Customers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Mr. Storage, the renowned self-storage company in Philadelphia offers free pick up service to its customers. They can take advantage of the free pick up service by making a simple call to the self-storage company. The staff at Mr. Storage understands the amount of stress that builds up when moving, this is where our professional moving staff eliminates worrying to make your moving experience as least stressful as possible. Being locally owned and operated our staff of professionals are thrilled to team up with you in locating the best possible storage unit to store all your belongings at the best price.



The renowned Philadelphia self storage company offers a wide array of storage tips and information on all of your moving and storage needs. Their friendly professional staff has what it takes to guide customers through the moving process. For the customers convenience they offer accommodating month-to-month storage rental options in many convenient locations. In addition, each Mr. Storage location offers an on-site package supplies shop for all the storing and moving needs. Mr. Storage offers a variety of storage tips and information for all the moving needs.



Over the years the self-storage industry has grown rapidly and the services provided have expanded to a large extent. Many people store their excess goods in self-storage, simply because they do not have the space for it. Today a growing number of people take advantage the convenience that self-storage units provide. The Philadelphia self-storage units range widely in sizes and accommodations.



About Mr. Storage

Mr. Storage has six self-storage facilities in and around the Philadelphia, PA area. The neighborhoods include Manayunk, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Olney, Mayfair and in Norristown. We began from a simple self storage concept that has been developed into storage facilities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania for over 30 years. With services like Pick-Up truck service and knowledgeable reservation center, their goal is to continually exceed the customer’s expectations. To learn more visit http://www.mrstorages.com