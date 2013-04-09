MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was announced concerning whether certain MRC Global officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain MRC Global officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



MRC Global Inc reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $4.83 billion in 2011 to over $5.57 billion in 2012 and its respective Net Income increased from $28.98 million to $117.96 million.



Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) grew from $19.73 per share in June 2012 to as high as $33.04 per share in March 2013.



