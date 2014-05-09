MrFootage Offers a Wide Assortment of Royalty Free Footage

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Online footage provider of great reverence, MrFootage has acquired the much-envied status of the market leader. The reasons are quiet obvious and clear. The online footage company possesses the widest range of impeccably shot, high quality stock footage. The huge assortment consists of the footage from various genres and fields and includes HD stock footage on wildlife, nature, sports, technology, environment, industry and transport, war and disaster, celebrities, space and a plethora of other themes relevant in diverse fields. Along with the paid footage, the company also offers royalty free videos for use in documentaries and various other projects.



“Over the years we have emerged as the most preferred destination for buying and selling quality stock footage. To our credit, we stock video clips in excess of 100,000 and the collection is growing day by day. The video clips that we stock cater to the myriad needs of clients ranging from professional filmmakers, amateur directors to ad makers. The realistic feel of the footage perfectly complements their project and render it an entirely realistic look. Moreover, we strive hard to set benchmark for quality”, a senior official at the MrFootage in a recent interview had this to say.



For MrFootage, quality is the paramount concern and does its bit to ensure that the client would receive quality products along with quality services. The cameras and other equipment used to shoot the much-coveted footage are the best in the business, thus ensuring the best quality. The camera operators are highly trained and proficient in accomplishing their job. They consistently invest a substantial chunk of their precious time and exhibit remarkable patience in getting the highly sought after video clips. The professionals of the company take even the minutest of details into consideration while shooting, so that clients can avail only the best footage. To top it all, the company has made elaborate arrangements to ship the purchased footage at the doorsteps of the client as soon as the client makes the payments on highly safe and secure payment gateways on the company website.



The company official further added, “We make quality footage available to our clients on both - royalty free as well as rights managed basis. Our fairly large stock of royalty free footage can be availed by anyone with consummate ease and free of cost. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to visit us for addressing your footage needs in totality.”



Those who are looking for royalty free stock footage, can visit the official website of Mr Footage.



About MrFootage

Based in the York Street of London, MrFootage is most reliable and renowned vendor of quality stock footage online. Housing a humongous collection of quality footage in excess, MrFootage dominates the footage industry. It possess a wide range of HD stock footage on wildlife, nature, sports, technology, environment, industry and transport, war and disaster, celebrities, space. Anyone who wishes to buy royalty free stock footage, can rely on MrFootage without any second thoughts.



Contact Details

78 York Street,

London W1H 1DP, UK

Phone:UK +44 (0)20 8419 8222

E-mail: info@mrfootage.com

Website: http://stock.mrfootage.com/