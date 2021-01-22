MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRI is a technique for medical imaging that uses computer-generated radio waves and magnetic fields and creates detailed images of tissues and organs. The machine can also form 3D images to be viewed from different angles. Mostly, the MRI machines are large and tube-shaped.



When a patient lies down in this machine, the water molecules are realigned by the magnetic field. These aligned atoms produce faint signals with the help of radiowaves that creates cross-sectional MRI images. This imaging test is most frequent for the spinal cord and brain. During the forecast period, the global MRI (medical resonance imaging) systems market is expected to reach USD 8,249.3 million.



Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fujifilm, Fonar Corporation, and Aspect Imaging, among others.



MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market: Market Drivers



In 2019, the global MRI (medical resonance imaging) systems market was valued at USD 6,097.8 million. Owing to their high usage in musculoskeletal, neurological, cardiac, vascular, abdominal, etc., the MRI (medical resonance imaging) systems market is observing high demand. Other growth factors, including rising technological advancements, increased investments in this field, and a growing geriatric population, are boosting the overall market growth. Health issues in elderly people, such as neurological and cardiovascular diseases, are fuelling market growth.



Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Very High Field MRI Systems

High Field MRI Systems

Low-To-Mid Field MRI Systems



Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Brain & Neurological

Spine & Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdominal

Cardiac

Breast

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others



MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market: Regional Outlook



The North American region held the largest market share in 2019. Owing to the cutting edge technologies, rising awareness about early diagnosis, and improved healthcare facilities, this region is projected to record significant growth in the coming period.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. MRI Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. MRI Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising occurrences of target conditions



4.2.2.2. Technological advancements



4.2.2.3. Increased investments in the field of MRI imaging



4.2.2.4. Growing awareness for early detection of chronic diseases



4.2.2.5. Growing geriatric population



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive MRI systems



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. MRI Systems Market By Field Strength Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Field Strength Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Very High Field MRI Systems



5.1.2. High Field MRI Systems



5.1.3. Low-To-Mid Field MRI Systems



Chapter 6. MRI Systems Market By Architecture Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Architecture Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Open MRI Systems



6.1.2. Closed MRI Systems



Continue…!



