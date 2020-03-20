Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The Global MRI Systems Market, which remained at US$ 7,165.6 Mn in 2017, will reach US$ 11,725.9 Mn before the finish of 2025. In the event that these figures demonstrate genuinely, the worldwide attractive reverberation imaging gear market will ascend at a CAGR of 6.4% somewhere in the range of 2018 and 2025. The rising demand from musculoskeletal application segment is prognosticated to help the global magnetic resonance imaging equipment market rise at a positive pace, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, "Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025."



Leading Players operating in the MRI Systems Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Esaote SpA

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

Time Medical Holding

SHENZHEN BASDA MEDICAL APPARATUS CO., LTD.

Fonar Corporation



The report covers:



Global MRI Systems Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Increasing Emphasis of Early Diagnosis to Boost MRI Equipment Market in Latin America



The increasing adoption of MRI systems for detection of severe internal injuries is propelling the MRI Systems Market in the Asia Pacific. This regional market also exhibits growth at a relatively higher pace. Besides, the increasing incidence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising number of the patient pool will also bode well for the market. Government initiatives for installing new MRI machines in developing economies is likely to boost the market in the Asia Pacific.



The adoption of new MRI techniques and the presence of the majority of market players in North America will help the market to emerge at the fore. Meanwhile, the market in Latin America is likely to witness lucrative growth opportunities because of the increased adoption of MRI systems in the region. This, coupled with the rising emphasis of early diagnosis will help the market in Latin America contribute a significant share in overall market revenue.



The advent of Superconducting Magnets and Software Upgrades to Boost Market



Using magnetic resonance imaging technique is considered as an effective way of diagnosing disorders of the central nervous system, spine lesions, tumors, and the stroke affected areas of blood vessels and brain. The demand for this system is increasing with the rising geriatric population and their susceptibility to various diseases.



Segmentation of the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market



By Strength



Less than 1.5 T

1.5 T

More than 1.5 T

By Application



Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiology

Body Imaging

Others

By End user



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Detail Table Of content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (in Volume) – By Key Region, 2014-2025



4.2. Cost of MRI Test Procedure (Key Countries)



4.3. MRI Procedures per year (Key Countries)



4.4. Technological Developments



4.5. Region-wise Installed Base MRI System - 2017



4.6. Distributor Analysis – Major Companies



TOC Continued…



