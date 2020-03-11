Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The Global "MRI Systems Market 2020", which remained at US$ 7,165.6 Mn in 2017, will reach US$ 11,725.9 Mn before the finish of 2025. In the event that these figures demonstrate genuinely, the worldwide attractive reverberation imaging gear market will ascend at a CAGR of 6.4% somewhere in the range of 2018 and 2025. The rising demand from musculoskeletal application segment is prognosticated to help the global magnetic resonance imaging equipment market rise at a positive pace, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, "Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025."



Leading Players operating in the MRI Systems Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Esaote SpA

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

Time Medical Holding

SHENZHEN BASDA MEDICAL APPARATUS CO., LTD.

Fonar Corporation



Increasing Emphasis of Early Diagnosis to Boost MRI Equipment Market in Latin America



The increasing adoption of MRI systems for detection of severe internal injuries is propelling the MRI Systems Market in the Asia Pacific. This regional market also exhibits growth at a relatively higher pace. Besides, the increasing incidence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising number of the patient pool will also bode well for the market. Government initiatives for installing new MRI machines in developing economies is likely to boost the market in the Asia Pacific.



The adoption of new MRI techniques and the presence of the majority of market players in North America will help the market to emerge at the fore. Meanwhile, the market in Latin America is likely to witness lucrative growth opportunities because of the increased adoption of MRI systems in the region. This, coupled with the rising emphasis of early diagnosis will help the market in Latin America contribute a significant share in overall market revenue.



Segmentation of the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market



By Strength



Less than 1.5 T

1.5 T

More than 1.5 T

By Application



Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiology

Body Imaging

Others

By End user



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



The advent of Superconducting Magnets and Software Upgrades to Boost Market



Using magnetic resonance imaging technique is considered as an effective way of diagnosing disorders of the central nervous system, spine lesions, tumors, and the stroke affected areas of blood vessels and brain. The demand for this system is increasing with the rising geriatric population and their susceptibility to various diseases.



Also, the rising demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive diagnostic procedures will boost the uptake of magnetic resonance imaging machines. With recent advancements in scanning techniques such as superconducting magnets, MRI systems, and software grades, the demand for magnetic resonance imaging machines is also increasing. Such factors will bode well for the market during the forecast tenure.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-systems-market-100087



