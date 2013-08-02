MRITechnicianGuide.com Explains Why MRI Technicians Earn Such High Salaries

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines play an important role in the medical industry. MRI machines visualize the internal structure of the body in order to identify all sorts of medical problems – including problems inside organs like the heart or brain. MRI machines are expensive and costly to maintain, which is why they’re in such high demand around the world.



It is the job of an MRI technician to make sure patients feel safe at every step of the MRI examination. MRI technicians use the machine to capture images of the patient’s body before sending those images to a physician in order to diagnose diseases. At MRITechnicianGuide.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about becoming an MRI technician – including the educational requirements, average salary, and best cities in which to work as an MRI technician.



MRITechnicianGuide.com is designed purely as an informational resource. At the website’s homepage, visitors will discover a guide that explains the educational requirements for MRI technicians. Specifically, MRI technicians require at least a college certificate, although most MRI technicians possess a bachelor’s degree.



Following a bachelor’s degree in a related field, aspiring MRI technicians must attend MRI technology school and take the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists certification exam. After passing that exam, the aspiring technician must then apply for certification before starting work at a medical clinic or hospital.



As a spokesperson for MRITechnicianGuide.com explains, MRI technician salaries are above-average even in the high-paying medical industry:



“MRI technicians may not enter the field for the money, but the money certainly provides encouragement. The average MRI technician salary in the United States is approximately $57,929 per year, although there are a number of high-paying states where the average salary is well over $80,000 per year. In addition to enjoying relatively high salaries, MRI technicians also enjoy a wide selection of jobs at hospitals and private clinics, making it easy to pick and choose where to work.”



The MRITechnicianGuide.com website features a number of articles designed to help aspiring MRI technicians find the best MRI technologist jobs and education programs in their area. One guide, entitled, “How to Locate MRI Schools in California”, reviews specific MRI technologist schools that have a reputation for excellence. MRI technicians in California make the highest average salary in the United States with a rate of $98,260 per year.



Whether searching for an MRI education program or simply wanting to learn more about the MRI technician profession, MRITechnicianGuide.com wants to be the first website aspiring MRI technicians turn to when searching for information online.



About MRITechnicianGuide.com

MRITechnicianGuide.com is an MRI technician information website that explains the average MRI technician salary along with education requirements, job descriptions, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.mritechnicianguide.com