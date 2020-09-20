mRNA Treatment Market to Hit US$ 5.07 Bn by 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global mRNA Treatment Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market was valued at US$ 1,092.9 Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 5,073.7 million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 21.2% during the period of 2020-2028.



The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the mRNA Treatment sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over a upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on mRNA Treatment market for the year 2020 and beyond.



mRNA is a dynamic technology that offers various advantages like it is being used to led transient expression of the encoded protein. This favourable characteristic makes mRNA exclusively attractive for preparation of vaccines and gene editing. Additionally, mRNA also used in reproducible manufacturing at high yield, activity, and purity. Moreover, advancement of lipid nanoparticle formulations for in vivo systemic delivery of mRNA fuelling the development of in vivo transfection strategies.



Increasing prevalence of cancer, viral infections, genetic disorders driving the mRNA treatment market. Additionally, raising awareness about vaccination fuelling the global mRNA market. Furthermore, mRNA is being used to produce viral antigen proteins from within the cell are one of the promising therapies for viral disease. For instance, because of outbreak of COVID-19 number of companies conducting clinical trials for vaccine development are projected to create lucrative opportunities near the future.



The mRNA Treatment market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in mRNA Treatment in local as well as international market.



Global mRNA Treatment Market reports cover major players like CureVac, Moderna, Anima Biotech, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stemirna Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., RNAimmune (Sirnaomics), Ziphius Therapeutics NV, miRagen Therapeutics, Inc., BioNTech (Pfizer), Translate Bio, Ethris (AstraZeneca), Kernal Biologics, Silence Therapeutics, eTheRNA, Tiba Biotechnology, In-Cell-Art, Arcturus Therapeutics among others



Market Segments

Global mRNA Treatment Market by Product Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Vaccine

- Drugs



Global mRNA Treatment Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Protein Diseases

- Gene Dysfunction Diseases



Global mRNA Treatment Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



