mRNA Vaccines in Medical Engineering Cancer Treatment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- The same mRNA technology used in Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's Covid vaccines is being trialed as a unique new medical engineering cancer treatment. The way that the vaccines have worked for COVID has been to teach the body to target the virus - now the same approach is being focused on cancer cells too. The company behind the vaccine is BioNTech, which is the German pharmaceutical business that partnered with Pfizer in 2020 to produce the first vaccine that was authorized for use against COVID in the US. Using the vaccine against cancer is currently at Stage 2 of clinical trials. However, this isn't the first time that BioNTech has been focused on developing mRNA vaccines, as the German business has been working on them for decades before the pandemic pushed this type of innovation to the front of the queue. The way the vaccines have been effective against the coronavirus means that they could be transformative when it comes to conditions such as HIV and cancer too.



Medical engineering jobs have the potential to change the direction of global medicine, as the covid vaccines have demonstrated in the past two years. EPM Scientific is proud to have partnered with life sciences organizations seeking to trailblaze this type of innovative science, saving lives in the process. The firm was established in 2012 and supports talented people in medical engineering jobs keen to take a career-defining next step. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, EPM Scientific is ideally positioned to make connections between innovative minds and businesses looking to recruit for resilience and growth. As well as hiring for medical engineering jobs, the team has a wealth of other recruitment expertise that includes fields such as quality, safety/pharmacovigilance, legal and compliance, medical affairs and quality. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific is able to create options for every hiring need.



EPM Scientific has a reach that extends all over the country in the USA, including to major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. There is also a significant international aspect to the work that the firm does, as the team in America is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In such pioneering fields as medical engineering jobs it's vital to ensure insightful and knowledgeable recruitment support to both candidates and organizations. This is something that the firm ensures by investing in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Director of Process Development, Quality Engineer and Senior Scientific Director.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.