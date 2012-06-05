MRO Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The Indian MRO market is growing at a steady rate and is likely to assume further importance in the future. Due to increase in passenger traffic coupled with rising fleet sizes, Indian MRO services market will be further bolstered. Cost competitiveness of the Indian MRO also adds to the favorable position of the Indian MRO industry.



The report begins with an introduction to the global aviation sector. It shows the expected increase in passengers globally as well as the passenger growth in the Asia Pacific region which is expected to develop strongly in the future. The market overview includes the market size of the Indian MRO industry and the growth rate. It also provides information regarding the share of Indian MRO industry to the global MRO industry as well as the preference among domestic carriers for MRO services. Furthermore, it explains the primary types of suppliers of the MRO industry and the segmentation of the MRO market. A brief regarding the changes in the MRO space with regards to operations is provided. A snapshot of the major MRO hubs of the world and the evolving role of MRO services has been highlighted. Porter's five force analyses the MRO sector in India.



The drivers section cover the growth in air traffic due to both general aviation flights as well as increase in capacity of the cargo handled. Another major factor which would boost the growth of the market is cost competitiveness in manpower which India offers. It has been identified that both airports and fleet sizes are increasing, creating opportunity for MRO services. The number of aging aircrafts will boost the market as these aircrafts need stringent maintenance towards adhering to the required standards. The challenges identified are high tax structure that the Indian MROs have to undergo. This makes them extremely uncompetitive in the international arena. Shortage of land and technically skilled manpower are other problems identified that the Indian MROs are facing. The government policies, rules pertaining to FDI sector and important JVs are highlighted in the next section. It also includes the major public private partnerships in India in the MRO sector.



The competition section begins with an overview which includes a comparison between various players on the basis of services offered, locations and major clients. It also highlights the major MRO facilities which have developed in the recent past. A bubble chart provides the relative positions of the players based on their revenue, net profit and asset value. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section looks to share the expected outlook of the market where a brief regarding the projected changes with regards to operations, FDI and tax in the MRO industry in India .



