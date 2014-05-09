Mrrbiz: China Milk and Flavoured Milk Market Analysis 2014

Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professinal market research reports on "Milk and Flavoured Milk - China - April 2014 " Market Analysis and Overview
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The milk market has been in the process of reshuffle with many large-scale merger and acquisition deals were agreed in 2013. The tightening regulations and stricter rules implemented by the government aiming at ensuring the quality of milk products tend to indirectly encourage the reshuffle of this market. In the near future, small operators are likely to face increasing pressures resulting in further consolidation.
Visit Complete Report Here: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/milk-and-flavoured-milk-china-april-2014
Table of content
Introduction
Definition
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Value retail sales of milk and flavoured milk in China, 2008-18
Figure 2: Volume retail sales of milk and flavoured milk in China, 2008-18
Market drivers
Ageing population and the new wave of baby boom drive demand up
Urbanisation fuels milk consumption
Healthy lifestyles gain popularity
Shortage of supply and growing labour costs drive the price up
Scandals in the milk industry drive demand for freshness up
Mixed feelings: Opportunities and pressures faced by imported milk
Companies, brands and innovation
Figure 3: Manufacturers’ value shares in the milk and flavoured milk products retail market, 2011 and 2012
Figure 4: Manufacturers’ volume shares in the milk and flavoured milk products retail market, 2011 and 2012
The consumer
Premium milk is gaining momentum
Figure 5: The change of frequency of buying milk in the last six months, January 2014
Pasteurised milk enjoys a healthy image and associations with the original taste
Figure 6: Qualities associated with different types of milk, January 2014
Milk is a popular drink to start or finish the day
Figure 7: Milk drinking occasions, January 2014
Organic and freshness claims could encourage consumers to spend more
Figure 8: Features to encourage consumers to pay more for liquid milk, January 2014
Concerns over the quality of milk powders remain strong
Figure 9: Attitudes towards milk powder, January 2014
Detailed information of milk products needed
Figure 10: Attitudes towards safety, January 2014
Imported milk remains a safer choice than domestic counterparts
Figure 11: Attitudes towards imported brands, January 2014
Premium liquid milk enjoys positive perceptions
Figure 12: Attitudes towards pricing and gifting, January 2014
Key issues
Issues and Insights
Premium milk tends to be more relevant in the gifting market for the old
The facts
Implications
Figure 13: Selected attitudes towards premium milk, by age, January 2014
Pasteurised milk shows bright future with its fresh and healthy image
The facts
Implications
Using social media and customised products to target the young
The facts
Implications
Figure 14: Attitudes towards safety, by age, January 2014
Milk drinks for men – the uncharted water with potential
The facts
Implications
Figure 15: Selected milk drinking occasions, by gender, January 2014
Trend Applications
Trend: Prove it
Trend: Man in the Mirror
Mintel futures: Brand Intervention
Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/196890
Market Drivers
Key points
Ageing population and the new wave of baby boom drive demand up
Figure 16: Population structure of China, by age, 2000-12
Figure 17: High-calcium milk powder for senior and elderly groups, Q2 2012
Figure 18: Happy Prince’s milk powder product for students, January 2014
Urbanisation fuels milk consumption
Figure 19: Disposable income of urban residents and urban population in China, 2000-11
Healthy lifestyles gain popularity
Shortage of supply and growing labour costs drive the price up
Figure 20: Average retail prices of milk in China, 2013-14
Scandals in the milk industry drive demand for freshness up
Mixed feelings: opportunities and pressures faced by imported milk
The opportunities
The challenges
Figure 21: International milk prices, 2012-14
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Range extension and new production innovation remain popular
Figure 22: New product launches in the China milk market, by launch type, 2011-13
Cartons become increasingly popular as package for milk products
Figure 23: New launches in the China milk market, by types of packaging, 2011-13
Figure 24: Kellogg’s Breakfast to Go product launched in 2013
Nut and fruit gaining share among newly launched products
Figure 25: New launches in the China milk market, by ingredients, 2011-13
Figure 26: Banana milk products introduced by New Hope Dairy using pasteurised milk, Q3 2013
Figure 27: Mengniu wheat-flavoured breakfast milk introduced in Q3 2013
Market Size, Forecast and Segment Performance
Key points
Sales by segment
Figure 28: Retail value sales of milk and flavoured milk, by sector, 2011-13
Figure 29: Retail volume sales of milk and flavoured milk, by sector, 2011-13
Price increases drive the market
Figure 30: Retail value and volume sales of milk and flavoured milk in China, 2008-18
Steady but slowing growth expected in the milk market
Figure 31: Value retail sales of milk and flavoured milk in China, 2008-18
Figure 32: Volume retail sales of milk and flavoured milk in China, 2008-18
Forecast methodology
Brands and Companies
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd.
Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd.
Want Want China Holdings Ltd
Market Share
Key points
The market is being consolidated
Figure 33: Manufacturers’ value shares in the milk and flavoured milk market, 2011 and 2012
Figure 34: Manufacturers’ volume shares in the milk and flavoured milk market, 2011 and 2012
The Consumer – Usage of Milk
Key points
Premium milk is gaining momentum
Figure 35: The change of frequency of buying milk in the last six months, January 2014
Figure 36: Lily Papaya Milk Drink introduced by Hung Fook Tong, Q1 2014
Parents of young children tend to increase their spending on milk
Figure 37: Proportion of consumers who spent more on milk in the past six months, by age of their children, January 2014
Figure 38: Multiple nutrition formula milk for children from Zhuang Yuan Mu Chang, Q1 2012
Figure 39: Milk powder for students from Bright Dairy and Food, Q1 2014
Pasteurised milk shows skew towards Southern China
Figure 40: Proportion of consumers who spent more on chilled plain milk in the past six months, by city, January 2014
Men in their twenties tend to increase their spending on flavoured milk
Figure 41: Proportion of consumers who spent more on flavoured milk in the past six months, by age and gender, January 2014
Young consumers and high earners increase their spending on skimmed milk
Figure 42: Change in frequency of buying milk in last six months – Skimmed/semi-skimmed milk, by demographics, January 2014
Older consumers spending more on premium milk
Figure 43: Consumer spending on premium milk in the past six months, by age, January 2014
Product origin drives spending on premium milk
Figure 44: Proportion of consumers who spent more on premium milk, by selected consideration factors, January 2014
Figure 45: Miralail’s premium New Zealand UHT milk with QR code highlighting product origin, Q3 2013
Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196890
The Consumer – Quality Associated with Different Types of Milk
Contact US:
Office: United States
State Tower
90 State Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz