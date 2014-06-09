MRRBIZ: Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2014-19 : Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Global Influenza (Flu) Vaccine Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-19)



With the advancement in technology and discovery of new products in the field of medical sciences, vaccines have gained crucial position in the pharmaceutical industry. Vaccines are considered as the most effective health intervention ever developed, saving innumerable lives. The vaccine market is growing at a steady pace, mainly because of the various existing and emerging diseases which can only be prevented with the help of vaccines. Scientists are continuously engaged in the research and development of effective vaccines to eradicate all major life threatening diseases. There are various organizations namely the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI), World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, which supply vaccines at subsidize rate or even free of cost.



Visit Complete Report Here: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-influenza-flu-vaccine-market-trends-and-opportunities-2014-19



Influenza vaccine constitutes a significant segment of overall vaccine market. The large public attention associated with Influenza A (H1N1, swine flu) pandemic in 2009, growing health awareness in emerging countries has played a significant role in determining the dynamics of the global influenza market.



Scope of the Report



The report titled “Global Influenza (Flu) Vaccine Market: Trends and Opportunities (2014-2019)” provides an insight into the market dynamics and various trends and opportunities associated with the global Influenza vaccine market. It covers the global market size and growth dynamics of the influenza vaccine market in past five years. The report further forecasts the market size for the coming five years along with factors that could influence the market dynamics in the projected period. The report also captures the market share based on major players in the market. Further, the report also analyzes the domestic Influenza vaccine market of United States, Japan, Germany and United Kingdom. The report concludes with a brief discussion of key factors trending in the global influenza vaccine market and profiles major players like Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, CSL and Glaxo Smith Kline.



Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/206965



Geographical Coverage



- Global

- United States

- Japan

- Germany

- United Kingdom



Company Coverage



- Sanofi

- Abbott Laboratories

- Novartis

- CSL

- Glaxo Smith Kline



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Influenza (Flu) Market: An Introduction



3. Global Vaccine Market: An Analysis

3.1. Global Vaccine Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

3.2. Global vaccine Market: Segmentation

3.2.1. Human Vaccine Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

3.2.2. Veterinary Vaccine: Market Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)



4. Global Influenza Market: An Analysis

4.1. Global Influenza Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

4.2. Global Influenza Vaccine Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

4.3. Global Influenza Vaccine Market Share Analysis

4.3.1. Market Share: By Capacity

4.3.2. Market Share: By Revenue

4.4. Global Seasonal Flu Vaccine Market Trend



5. Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Regional Analysis

5.1. United States Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Growth)

5.2. Japan Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Growth)

5.3. Germany Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Growth)

5.4. United Kingdom Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Growth)



6. Global Influenza Vaccine Market Trend



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Sanofi

7.1.1 Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Highlights

7.1.3. Business Strategies

7.2. Abbott Laboratories

7.2.1. Business Description

7.2.2. Financial Highlights

7.2.3. Business Strategies

7.3. Novartis

7.3.1. Business Description

7.3.2. Financial Highlights

7.3.3. Business Strategies

7.4. CSL

7.4.1. Business Description

7.4.2. Financial Highlights

7.4.3. Business Strategies

7.5. Glaxo Smith Kline

7.5.1. Business Strategies

7.5.2. Financial Highlights

7.5.3. Business Strategies



To Get Download Full Report with Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/206965



Table 1: Number of Doses sold by Novartis, 2013, (Million)



Figure 1: Global Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Billion)

Figure 2: Global Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Billion)

Figure 3: Global Human Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Billion)

Figure 4: Global Human Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Billion)

Figure 5: Global Veterinary Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Billion)

Figure 6: Global Veterinary Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Billion)

Figure 7: Global Influenza Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Billion)

Figure 8: Global Influenza Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Billion)

Figure 9: Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Billion)

Figure 11: Global Influenza Vaccine Capacity Market Share, By Major Players, 2012

Figure 12: Global Influenza Vaccine Market Share, By Major Players

Figure 13: Global Seasonal Flu Vaccine Market Size, By Region, 2008-2013 (US$ Million)

Figure 14: United States Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Million)

Figure 15: United States Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Million)

Figure 16: Japan Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Million)

Figure 17: Japan Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Million)

Figure 18: Germany Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Million)Figure 19: Germany Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Million)

Figure 20: United Kingdom Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size, 2008-2013, (US$ Million)

Figure 21: United Kingdom Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size Forecast, 2014-2019, (US$ Million)

Figure 22: Sanofi Vaccine Net Sales, 2009-2013 (US$ Million)

Figure 23: Abbott Net Sales, 2011-2013 (US$ Billion)

Figure 24: Novartis Vaccine & Diagnostics Net Sales, 2009-2013 (US$ Million)

Figure 25: Novartis Net Sales, By Sector (FY’ 2013)

Figure 26: CSL Global Revenue, FY’2009-FY’2013 (US$ Million)

Figure 27: CSL Limited Net Sales, By Sector (First Half FY’ 2014)

Figure 28: GSK Flaurix/Flulaval Turnover, 2010-2013 (US$ Million)

Figure 29: GSK Global Turnover, By Segment, 2013

Figure 30: GSK Global Turnover, By Region, 2013



Contact US:



Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/