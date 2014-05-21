MRRBIZ: Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry in Middle East, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- "Emerging Unconventional Resources Overview - Regulatory Environment, Industry Developments and Key Challenges" is the latest report from GlobalData, the oil and gas industry analysis specialist, to examine the emerging markets for the development of unconventional resources outside the US. The report analyses shale developments in Poland, Argentina, China and Australia; Coal Bed Methane (CBM) and Coal Seam Gas (CSG) developments in China and Australia; oil sands development in Canada, and extra-heavy oil development in Venezuela. It has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



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Scope



The report provides information and analysis on emerging markets for the development of unconventional resources outside the US. It primarily includes -

- Overview of and updates on shale oil and shale gas resources, developments, and challenges in Poland, Argentina, China and Australia

- Analysis of the CBM and CSG industries in China and Australia

- Overview of and developments and key challenges in the oil sands industry in Canada

- Update on resources, development and challenges for extra-heavy oil development in Venezuela



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Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capabilities by allowing you to -

- Determine the resource potential of unconventional resources in key countries outside the US

- Stay abreast of developments in unconventional resources in major emerging markets

- Identify opportunities and challenges in emerging unconventional resources markets

- Gain an insight into financial deal activity (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) for unconventional resources in these emerging markets in recent years



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