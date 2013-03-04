Mrs Brown's Boys Series 3 DVD Is Now Available Reports Articate.com

Somerset, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Articate.com are reporting that the Mrs Brown's Boys Series 3 DVD (and Blu-ray) is now available online and in stores (in the UK) for the very first time.



Mrs Brown's Boys is arguably the most popular comedy show in the UK right now (attracting more than 10 million viewers per episode), and as a result of this popularity, there is now a Mrs Brown's Boys movie in the pipeline.



Brendan O'Carroll, who writes the show and plays the central character of Agnes Brown, has also admitted that he may continue writing more episodes in the future due to the massive popularity of this sitcom, even though the series was never meant to last this long.



There have been three series so far, with the third series recently being shown on the BBC.



Series 1 and 2 are already available on DVD, but the news that the Mrs Brown's Boys Series 3 DVD has just gone on sale will delight many fans of this show.



It features all six half-hour episodes, but sadly doesn't include the Christmas specials that were shown last Christmas in between series 2 and series 3.



Like previous releases, it does, however, include a host of bonus features, including alternative scene endings, deleted scenes, extended scenes and an end of series wrap tape. Plus it also includes a special segment called 'Brendan's Surprise'.



Anyone that would like to find out more about this new DVD release, can do so by checking out Articate.com's review of the Mrs Brown's Boys Series 3 DVD, which is available at:



http://articate.com/2013/03/03/mrs-browns-boys-series-3-dvd-review/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.