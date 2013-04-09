Mrs Bucket Launches Special Carpet Cleaning Service

Swansea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Mrs Bucket Cleaning Services has launched a new, carpet and upholstery cleaning operation for both commercial and domestic clients across the South Wales region.



Introducing this specialist service is in-line with the company's growth plans for the coming year and has included investment in latest equipment and specialist staff.



Over the past year, Mrs Bucket has enjoyed unprecedented growth and this is partly due to an increase in demand for specialist services such as carpet and upholstery cleaning. Previously, the general cleaning staff covered carpet cleaning as and when required. But as the demand for this service has continued to grow, particularly among commercial clients, it was a natural step for the management team to introduce a specialist service with the most modern machinery.



For domestic clients, they have also introduced mattress cleaning; and the new machines can also clean wood and hard floors in any commercial sector.



In addition, the company has launched a new website and marketing strategy to promote the new, specialist service.



Says Managing Director, Rachael Flanagan, "Over the past year, our business has grown by more than 114% and introducing our specialist cleaning services is essential in our business development plans which has also included the recruitment and training of more than 60 new cleaners across our operating region; the creation and establishment of mobile cleaning teams to support the managers; and our new sales team to support our new business drive.



"Our aim is to increase our annual growth rate at a similar level to last year and I am sure that investment in carpet, floor, and upholstery cleaning services will give much towards this goal."



For press inquiries, call Jackie Balboni on 07960 182525.



About Mrs Bucket Cleaning Services

The multiple award-winning Mrs Bucket Cleaning Services started six years ago by Rachael Flanagan when she was 18 years old, initially as a domestic cleaning company. Today the company employs nearly 200 staff and has created a client base of more than 100 commercial cleaning contracts from Newport to Carmarthen.



Media Contact:

Jackie Balboni

jacky@rockypr.com

Swansea, UK

http://www.rockypr.com



Pictured attached is Mrs Bucket Cleaning Services Managing Director, Rachael Flanagan, along with Carpet Cleaning Manager, Dan Stanley.