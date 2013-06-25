Mrs. Jones Cakes Offering Trendy Cupcake Classes for Individuals and Businesses

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- While cakes have long been a popular treat at many gatherings, the newest rage to hit the scene say experts is a smaller version, the cupcake. According to Lena Jones, spokesperson for Mrs. Jones Cakes (www.mrsjonescakes.co.uk) out of Glasgow, Scotland, cupcakes are the "in" item right now. Cupcakes are becoming so popular according to Jones, they are beginning to take cake sales away from bakeries for weddings, parties, and receptions.



Lena Jones says their cupcake classes, are, in fact, actually one of their most popular classes offered at the school and bakery shop. Says Jones, "Our cupcake basics class is continually full every time we offer it. We keep the classes small to ensure that each person enjoys a relaxed experience in the kitchen, and receives individual attention. They work with food colors, fondant and sugarpaste, and pretty cutters and moulds to create beautiful decorations such as small flowers, hearts, butterflies, handbags. The students make small roses from sugar florist paste as well as our smooth, luscious buttercream which will work every time. They then practice piping the buttercream onto the cupcakes using a variety of icing nozzles which helps create our signature swirls and toppings."



Another favorite cupcake class is the perennial favorite Chocolate Experience class, says Jones. "Love chocolate and cake? Our 'Chocolate Experience' class is where you should be! Mrs Jones takes this class, and using her recipes and kitchen techniques, you will work with 12 of our freshly baked chocolate cupcakes, having a demonstration on how to bake our soft, moist chocolate cupcakes using readily available ingredients and utensils. Then, you'll work with modeling chocolate and chocolate flavored rolled fondant to create perfect tops for cupcakes, showcasing squares, stripes, circles."



Jones continues, explaining about their classes. "Whether you are a serious baker or a newbie to the kitchen, we offer a variety of cake and cupcake baking classes to suit everyone. Our aim is to ensure that everyone learns good, basic techniques in the kitchen, which can be created at home or for your business."



Mrs. Jones' passion for baking and cake decorating stems from many an afternoon spent with her Mum learning the intricacies and secrets of it all. This was consolidated by achieving a professional diploma with Masters Certificates in Sugarpaste, Sugar Flowers, Royal Icing and Piping, and attending Masterclasses with the very best professional cake decorators in the country. She is a member of the British Sugarcraft Guild, the Scottish Association of Master Bakers and a founding member of the Glasgow Baking Club. From her comfortable and well appointed kitchen in her home in Glasgow she aims to share the joys of baking and cake decorating, whether to teach or simply to bake for everyone's pleasure. Her classes cover a wide variety of specialist baking and cake decorating skills, including how to start baking and cake decorating businesses from home.



