MRU Consulting Annouces Free Speed Reading Test and Tools

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- MRU Consulting today announced the release of a new speed reading tool, free of charge, to clients. The program is the only one of its kind that uses AJAX technology to allow modifications of setting on the go and works across all mobile devices. The tool is free and comes with a bonus course to accompany it.



In today’s society, information doubles every two years. The current average of words read per minute for adults is about 250 to 400 words. After using a successful and beneficial speed reading course, individuals have been documented to read over 1,000 words per minute. The difference is using a quality and reliable speed reading course and investing the time into improving your own personal skills. The free tool found on the website has been designed to significantly help increase reading speeds and information retention. In addition, the free course offered with the tool teaches the concepts of chunk sizes, improving words per minute, regression and sub vocalization.



Speed reading is a valuable tool no matter what career path an individual has chosen. Speed reading is easy to start doing once you know how to get comprehension, concentration, retention and recall; you know how to manage the flow of new information to analyze and assimilate new information; knowing how to maximize on opportunities contained in huge volumes of printed and electronic materials; and knowing how to develop mind-mapping skills for better recall and memory. The free tool and course teach all of these skills and will help you advance in your career with this valuable information.



E-Reflect Learning Solution is a world leader in speed reading and e-learning software. They take pride in developing the best solutions available and back every product offered with a full money-back guarantee. Countless schools, colleges and educational institutions utilize the products offered and report great successes.



For more information on the free speed reading test or to review other products offered, please visit http://www.quickreading.com/ or email at helpdesk@ereflect.com



QUICK READING:

1-800-710-8764

helpdesk@ereflect.com

http://www.quickreading.com/