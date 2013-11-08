MrWatch.com Adds New Brands to Designer Watch Inventory

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- MrWatch.com, a premier online timepiece and accessory retailer, is excited to announce the expansion of its designer watches inventory with the addition of many new brands and styles. Following the arrival of Reflex watches and Ritmo Mundo watches, MrWatch has since added Vestal, Roots, and Phosphor watches. This list is continuously growing, and more brands will be listed in the near future which will include Maserati watches.



- Reflex Watches – The definition of a truly modern style, Reflex watches have a “slap bracelet” design and have a notably-contemporary readout. Built for those with a penchant for new technology and environmentally-friendly materials, Reflex watches are a must-have.



- Ritmo Mundo Watches – Italian for “Rhythm of the Earth”, Ritmo Mundo offers fresh and innovative inspiration and utilizes a combination of Italian and Swiss techniques to redefine the independent watch market.



- Vestal Watches – Designed for and inspired by those immersed in music culture, Vestal watches offer fine-tuned style with a youthful flair.



- Roots Watches - Roots is Canada’s leading lifestyle brand known around the world for its quality leather goods, apparel, and accessories.



- Phosphor Watches – Specializing in digital watches with new-age features, Phosphor watches have a look that is uniquely theirs. Known for creating digital watches with E-Ink displays, Phosphor also offers touch-screen watches and other accessories with similarly-contemporary designs.



MrWatch also offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, free shipping on most domestic orders, as well as express shipping for just $2.99. This, combined with a devotion to selling high-quality products at the lowest prices possible, has assisted MrWatch.com in becoming a frontrunner in online retail.



About MrWatch.com

MrWatch.com is a leading internet watch and accessory retailer. In addition to a multitude of brand-name watches, customers can also buy sunglasses, handbags, and jewelry at guaranteed low prices. MrWatch is both a Google Trusted Store as well as an Elite-rated STELLAService store, which means that customers can shop with MrWatch with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping with the highest level of customer service.



Media Contact

MrWatch.com

press@mrwatch.com

1-877-493-6847

http://www.mrwatch.com