MrWatch.Com Announces Addition of Footwear

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- MrWatch.com, a leading online timepiece and accessory retailer, is excited to announce the inclusion of shoes, boots, and other footwear to their inventory. MrWatch prides itself on offering designer watches, sunglasses and handbags at the lowest prices possible, and this new addition will allow customers to buy shoes at the great, low prices MrWatch is known for.



MrWatch is now listing Blowfish, Nina, and Vince Camuto shoes and boots, and soon Chapps and Dockers will be added as well. More brands and styles will continue to be added, making MrWatch.com a great place to buy designer shoes and discount footwear in addition to all other watch and accessory needs.



MrWatch has also earned the coveted Google Trusted Stores Badge, which Google grants to companies that showcase excellent shipping performance and adhere to excellent customer service guidelines. As a Google Trusted store, MrWatch.com now offers an additional guarantee that customers will receive the best possible service and will have a positive buying experience. Being part of the program also means that customers have the option of selecting free purchase protection during checkout, which provides up to $1,000.00 in lifetime claims from Google.



Based on a review of thousands of transactions, MrWatch.com has received an “A” rating from the program in both reliable shipping and excellent service. Of the transactions reviewed, 99% of shipments were delivered on schedule and shipped within one day of receipt, and 99.9% of orders were issue-free with fast resolution. This means that customers can buy watches and other accessories with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping and the highest level of customer service.



MrWatch also offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, free shipping on most domestic orders, as well as express shipping for just $2.99. This, combined with a devotion to selling high-quality products at the lowest prices possible, has assisted MrWatch.com in becoming a frontrunner in online retail.



About MrWatch.com

MrWatch.com is a leading internet watch and accessory retailer. In addition to a multitude of brand-name watches, customers can also buy sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and boots at guaranteed low prices. MrWatch is both a Google Trusted Store as well as an Elite-rated STELLAService store, which means that customers can shop with MrWatch with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping with the highest level of customer service.



Media Contact



MrWatch.com

press@mrwatch.com

877-493-6847

http://www.mrwatch.com