Mrwatch.com Announces Addition of Fragrances

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- MrWatch.com, a leading online timepiece and accessory retailer, is excited to announce the inclusion of perfume and cologne to their inventory. MrWatch prides itself on offering designer watches, sunglasses and handbags at the lowest prices possible, and this new addition will allow customers to buy fragrance at the great, low prices MrWatch is known for.



MrWatch will be carrying the celebrity fragrance lines by Justin Bieber, Niki Minaj, Rihanna, Jessica Simpson, Usher, and Taylor Swift, as well as designer brands like Juicy Couture and True Religion. More brands will continue to be added, making MrWatch.com a great place to buy women’s perfume and men’s cologne in addition to all other watch and accessory needs.



MrWatch also offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, free shipping on most domestic orders, as well as express shipping for just $2.99. This, combined with a devotion to selling high-quality products at the lowest prices possible, has assisted MrWatch.com in becoming a frontrunner in online retail.



About MrWatch.com

MrWatch.com is a leading internet watch and accessory retailer. In addition to a multitude of brand-name watches, customers can also buy sunglasses , handbags , and jewelry at guaranteed low prices. MrWatch is both a Google Trusted Store as well as an Elite-rated STELLAService store, which means that customers can shop with MrWatch with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping with the highest level of customer service.



Media Contact

MrWatch.com

1-877-493-6847

press@mrwatch.com

http://www.mrwatch.com