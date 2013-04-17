MrWatch.com Awarded Google Trusted Stores Badge

North Canton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- MrWatch.com, a leading online timepiece and accessory retailer, has recently been awarded the coveted Google Trusted Stores Badge. Google grants this badge to companies that showcase premier shipping performance and adhere to excellent customer service guidelines. As a Google Trusted store, MrWatch.com now offers an additional guarantee that customers will receive the best possible service and will have a positive buying experience. Being part of the program also means that customers have the option of selecting free purchase protection during checkout, which provides up to $1,000.00 in lifetime claims from Google.



Based on a review of thousands of transactions, MrWatch.com has received an “A” rating from the program in both reliable shipping and excellent service. Of the transactions reviewed, 99% of shipments were delivered on schedule and shipped within one day of receipt, and 99.9% of orders were issue-free with fast resolution. This means that customers can buy watches and other accessories with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping and the highest level of customer service.



MrWatch.com is a leading internet watch and accessory retailer with a storefront that can also be found on numerous other internet venues, which includes Amazon.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com, and Ebay.com. In addition to a multitude of brand-name watches , customers can also buy sunglasses and jewelry at guaranteed low prices. MrWatch.com is rapidly expanding its inventory to include many other products, and soon customers will be able to buy handbags and other accessories at the same, unbeatable prices. Customer service is the cornerstone of the MrWatch.com business model, and this is reflected in its core policies. MrWatch offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, as well as free shipping on most domestic orders. This, combined with a devotion to selling high-quality products at the lowest prices possible, has assisted MrWatch.com in becoming a frontrunner in online retail.



