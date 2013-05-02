MrWatch.com Awarded STELLAService Certification and Elite Seal

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- MrWatch.com, a leading online timepiece and accessory retailer, has recently been awarded the STELLAService certification with an Elite rating. STELLAService grants this certification to companies that showcase premier shipping performance and adhere to excellent customer service guidelines. The Elite rating is the highest rating that can be achieved through the STELLAService certification program. STELLA defines Elite-rated stores as “…very rare and represent only those few internet retailers with outstanding customer service across each phase of the buying process. You can trust that your experience as a customer is of the utmost importance to these customer-obsessed companies.”



STELLAService is an independent company that rates the customer service performance of online businesses. STELLA evaluates three aspects of online companies: usability/online tools, shipping/delivery/returns, and customer support. Within customer support, STELLA rates the availability and responsiveness of the customer service team, issue resolution, product knowledge, operational knowledge, personalization, and professionalism.



As a certified STELLAService store, MrWatch.com now offers an additional guarantee that customers will receive the best possible service and will have a positive buying experience. This means that customers can buy watches and other accessories with the assurance that they will receive reliable, on-time shipping and the highest level of customer service.



About MrWatch.com

MrWatch.com is a leading internet watch and accessory retailer. Customer service is the cornerstone of the MrWatch.com business model. MrWatch offers a 365-day no hassle return policy, as well as free shipping on most domestic orders.



