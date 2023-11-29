MS Polymer Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends, Report, Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- The report "MS Polymer Adhesives Market by Type (Adhesives, Sealants), End Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027", is estimated to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the same period. Growing demand for MS polymer in manufacturing adhesives and sealants and environmental regulations in North America and Europe are the key driving factors for the market.



The automotive & transportation end use segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

In the automotive & transportation industry, MS polymer adhesives are used in cars, commercial vehicles (bus, rail, and truck), and airplanes. This segment continuously demands more advanced and improved bonding. MS polymer adhesives offer excellent adhesion, superior durability, chemical & temperature resistance, and low shrinkage. They are preferred in interior and exterior applications such as bonding glass fibers, metals, plastics, and composite substrates in the aircraft manufacturing industry, commercial & specialty vehicles (agricultural, construction, military, and armor), and OEMs.



Europe is the second-largest MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is heavily regulated, with REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) closely monitoring and issuing guidelines to ensure high levels of environmental and human health protection from the risks posed by chemicals. The increased sales in Europe have been triggered by environmental regulations, such as controls on emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and the need for alternative, better-performing adhesives. The economic slowdown has affected most of the industries in Europe. The demand for MS polymer adhesives is estimated to increase slowly with ongoing recovery initiatives and safety regulations in the region.



Major players operating in the MS polymer adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M Company (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hermann Otto GmbH (Germany), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), and Soudal Group (Belgium).



