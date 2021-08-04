MSE Supplies: Offers Quality Products Such as Solid State and Graphene Oxide Batteries

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- MSE Supplies was set up by Doctorate materials scientists and business and marketing experts who have a Master's degree in Business Administration. The highly outfitted company provides various advanced materials and lab equipment for innovative companies and research laboratories. They offer standard and bespoke products and services such as solid electrolyte materials, monolayer graphene films, and graphene oxide, electrochemical cells, metal powders for additive manufacturing, and more. Besides, at MSE Supplies, they have clients in locations from all over the world. They consist of over 2,000 research universities, fortune 500 companies and technology start-ups, and national laboratories.



Answering a query, MSE Supplies' spokesperson commented, "With the major objective to facilitate the innovative needs of engineers and scientists globally, we, at MSE Supplies, are dedicated to providing top-notch materials, equipment, and analytical services for both manufacturing and research with outstanding quality. With our unique technical support services, we help innovative companies and their personnel save time and energy as they do what they are known to do best. We take pride in being a go-to company for needs that involve research and development, and it is our joy to see many of our clients make progress and succeed in the industry where they offer services".



At MSE Supplies, they have stocks of premium graphene powders, monolayer graphene oxide products, and graphene films, such as monolayer and multi-layer graphene films. Their inventory also contains graphene and graphene oxide products such as 10 L monolayer graphene oxide water dispersion 4 mg/ml, 10 mm x 10 mm monolayer graphene film on SiO2/Si Substrate, 1g monolayer graphene oxide powder, 1g amine-functionalized graphene oxide powder, and more. To know about graphene oxide price, companies interested can visit the MSE Supplies' website.



The spokesperson further added, "As a result of its high ionic conductivity and high quality, Ampcera™ solid-state electrolyte materials are used by quite a number of notable companies and research laboratories across the world to produce advanced lithium batteries. We also supply standard and custom-made solid electrolyte materials to manufacturing and research & development firms based on their requirements. Our clients can be sure to get solid electrolyte materials ranging from a low amount of grams to 100 kg with undeviating quality".



More so, MSE Supplies offers premium graphene products at competitive prices. Their graphene products provide up to 50% on savings to clients compared to other companies. Hence, scientists who would like to buy graphene oxide battery products can contact MSE Supplies.



Located in the United States, MSE Supplies offers top-notch equipment, materials, and analytical services for materials characterization. They specialize in supplying manufacturing and research companies with products and services that effectively aid their operations. Companies that would therefore like to purchase solid-state battery materials can reach out to MSE Supplies.



