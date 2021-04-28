MSE Supplies Provides Glass Cutting Tables and Graphene Oxide Batteries

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- MSE Supplies deals in a wide array of standard and bespoke products and solutions, which comprise advanced materials and laboratory equipment. The company offers graphene and graphene oxide products, arc melters and quenchers, ball mills, milling jars, milling media, high purity inorganic chemicals, and more. They are corporate members of The American Ceramic Society, and their core technical team has more than 10 years of experience in research & development and high volume production. More so, MSE Supplies offer their products to numerous renowned universities, government labs, and companies worldwide.



Answering a query, MSE Supplies' spokesperson commented, "MSE Supplies consists of a dedicated team that offers both standard and custom-made products and solutions to customers with their innovative works. Our team of technicians comprises engineers and scientists who are highly skilled and have sufficient experience with the products and services. We also offer contract research and development services, product design and selection recommendations, and much more".



MSE Supplies offers research labs and industries premium graphene powders, graphene films such as mono-layer or multi-layer graphene, and monolayer graphene oxide products, which include dry powder or dispersion in water. They ensure to provide first-rate graphene products for graphene oxide batteries at reasonable rates. Compared to other companies, MSE Supplies' graphene oxide products enable customers to save up to about 50%. Scientists or engineers on the lookout for graphene oxide battery for sale can get in touch with MSE Supplies for their quality.



The spokesperson further added, "MSE Supplies has a stock of laboratory glass cutters, as well as laboratory glass cutting table for glass, crystal substrates, and wafers. They are instantly shipped to customers on request. Their laboratory glass cutters measure 370mm x 370mm. They are useful for cutting glass slides, Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO), wafers, coated glass substrates such as AZO FTO, ITO, and so on. It also has a cutting area of 280 mm x 330 mm".



Furthermore, MSE Supplies offers its services to top research institutions and technology companies located in different parts of the world. Their inventory consists of graphene and graphene oxides such as 1g monolayer graphene oxide powder, 1g amine functionalized graphene oxide powder, 400ml high concentration monolayer graphene oxide water dispersion 25mg/ml, and more. For info on graphene oxide price, customers can also visit MSE Supplies' website.



About MSE Supplies

MSE Supplies aims at providing scientists and engineers with advanced materials, laboratory equipment, and technical solutions. The company also supplies laboratory glass cutting tables, which come with 2 replaceable carbide cutting wheels. They are suitable for cutting glass with thickness ranging from 0.5mm to 1.5mm and from 1mm to 3mm. Hence, research companies that would like to buy glass cutting table can contact MSE Supplies.



Contact Information:



MSE Supplies



Company Business Address:

4400 E Broadway Blvd,

Suite 600, Tucson,

AZ 85711, USA



Operations Office and Warehouse Address:

3961 E Speedway Blvd,

Suite 415, Tucson,

AZ 85712, USA

Phone: +1 (520) 789 6673



Email: sales@msesupplies.com (Request for quotation (RFQ) & Sales Inquiry)

Email: tech@msesupplies.com (Technical Support)

Web: https://www.msesupplies.com/