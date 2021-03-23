MSE Supplies Provides High-Quality Additive Manufacturing Metal Powders

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- MSE Supplies is a company that is trusted by research labs and innovative companies worldwide. They are committed to supplying high-quality materials, equipment, and analytical services for both research and production with the best value. By offering outstanding technical support to engineers and scientists, the company helps eliminate the time and efforts wasted in sourcing materials, analytical services, and equipment. Thus, enabling them to focus less on tedious tasks.



Offering insight about the company's return policy, the company spokesperson said, "In case a client receives broken or damaged items, he or she needs to report the matter immediately upon receiving their package within five business days upon delivery. We usually consider all materials and equipment are received in good condition when a client signs the delivery confirmation form. It is therefore important for clients to inspect the items for damage prior to signing off on the condition of the received material. If it becomes necessary to report a damaged item to us, clients can contact our customer service team for a replacement. Our only warrant obligation is to replace any item proved defective in material or workmanship. So, all other warranties, express or implied, including without limitation of the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for purpose, are disclaimed."



Get the best silicon wafer price from MSE Supplies. They offer a wide range of silicon wafers, including a P-doped prime grade silicon wafer that is single side polished, has an electrical resistivity of 1-10 ohm-cm, and is 4 inches in thickness. The product is made from a single-crystal silicon wafer. It has a diameter of 100mm +/- 0.5 mm and a thickness of 525 um +/- 20 um (SSP). All their silicon wafers are made with the highest level of precision. They are advanced enough to meet the unique needs of customers. Their silicon wafers are of the highest quality and are produced in line with industry standards. To buy, clients can visit the company's website.



The company spokesperson added, "On how to return an item, clients can email our customer care team for a return merchandise authorization number within 30 days of receipt of the product. Clients need to ensure to deliver the defected items to our offices within 15 days of us issuing the return merchandise authorization number. The product must be in the original packaging or the return will be rejected. Also, the RMA numbers must appear on the packaging list and items being returned must be packaged and shipped according with all applicable regulations. All items are subject to a 25 percent restocking fee."



Find 3D printing powders for sale at MSE Supplies. The company is a leading supplier to more than 2000 customers worldwide. They provide high-quality additive manufacturing metal powders and customized products to support clients' additive manufacturing and 3D printing production and research needs. The company offers a wide selection of metal powders for 3D printing, such as aluminum-based, nickel-based, titanium-based, cobalt-based, copper-based, and customized alloys. They also work with clients to supply them with high-quality and customized additive manufacturing metal powders that meet their specifications while providing the best value to them.



MSE Supplies is among the top additive manufacturing powder suppliers in the USA. Their focus is on supporting scientists and engineers worldwide to accelerate their innovations. They provide both standard and bespoke solutions to meet customer-specific additive manufacturing metal powder requirements.



