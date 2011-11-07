MSG Cars Explains How UK Buyers Can Purchase Cars Despite Bad Credit

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- MSG cars hopes to dispel the myth that people in the UK with bad credit cannot secure car loans with reasonable rates. The UK company specialies in helping people obtain car loans with bad credit.



Despite the slow financial growth for many people throughout the UK, the need for quality transportation is ever present. Many people find themselves dealing with debt even in the best of economic times. Unfortunately, mainstream lenders have left them with the impression that they cannot obtain a car loan. Today, company’s like MSG Cars must first reeducate the public that options do exist before they can offer the needed help.



The independent finance brokerage MSG Cars specialises in car Loans for bad credit holders who have already been declined by mainstream lenders, dealerships and finance companies. “Most people simply believe the prime lenders are the only way to obtain a car loan with bad credit, so a big part of our job is to educate them to the options, which is why we started our Website carloanforbadcredit.co.uk/,” said an MSG Cars consultant.



The Website not only provides the means to apply in minutes, but also explains the process, options and who they can help in full detail. After prospective buyers complete the online application form, the company then obtains an instant response from their main non prime finance company. Once approved, an MSG Cars consultant notifies the person by phone, email or text to explain their lending limit and monthly payment details.



At this stage, the consultant can work with the buyer to find the right car for them. Once deposit amount and monthly payment schedule is confirmed, the car loan documents are emailed to the buyer for printing and signing. “Your car loans for bad credit vehicle will then be paid for within as short a period as 24 hours,” said the consultant.



Working with non prime lenders allows MSG Cars to arrange funding for all types of credit problems including bankruptcy, County Court Judgments, IVA, mortgage arrears, defaults and even previous repossession. If for any reason they cannot place a buyer with their main funding source, other available options include 12-month short-term contract hire deals and longer car leasing contracts. For more information, please visit http://www.carloanforbadcredit.co.uk/



About MSG Cars

MSG Cars is an independent brokerage firm that specialises in car loans for bad credit holders throughout the UK. In addition to education on options, the company’s Website allows buyers to apply online in only two minutes and obtain an instant decision. Consultants are on hand to assist through the entire process. MSG Cars is fully licenced under the Consumer Credit Act.