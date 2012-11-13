M.S.I. Announces Mold Remediation for Hurricane Sandy Victims

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- With the tragic natural disaster, Hurricane Sandy, it brought a lot of devastation to the east coast, and Mold Solutions & Inspections is here to help with mold remediation services for those who have suffered from damages. If a person happens to be one of the unfortunate homeowners who were hit hard from any water damage, it is extremely important to take action in preventing any mold growth. M.S.I. can assist with mold removal in Bucks County homes by quickly treating the affected areas.



Their certified technicians will address any water damage in Philadelphia homes, and help those who still need water to be extracted from their property. Mold Solutions & Inspections’ mold contractors will be sure to score 100% on mold inspections. One may need basement wall water restoration in Yardley, PA because during the Hurricane, humidity levels rose leaving basements damp allowing for potential mold growth. The mold removal company of Montgomery County will make sure to eliminate any microbial growth with their multi step restoration process so homeowners can rest easy.



Mold has the capability to grow just after 24 hours of being damp or wet, which makes it extremely important for homeowners to take action quickly. The certified mold removal contractors in Byrn Mawr will be sure to do a thorough investigation and take all precautionary measures so one’s family is not affected by the potential health risks for those affected by Hurricane Sandy.



About Mold Solutions & Inspections

Mold Solutions & Inspections offers a wide variety of mold inspection, remediation, water damage restoration and bio recovery services. They are certified in Mold Inspection, Mold Remediation, Water Restoration and much more. The mold inspectors of Philadelphia are up-to-date on all the latest products, procedures, and guidelines to handle any situation that may arise. With an immediate response team they will be there to assist any person no matter what. To learn more visit http://www.biowashing.com